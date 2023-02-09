Town by Town: Black History Month celebration, Holyoke Chamber of Commerce receives grant, and Storrs library hosts soup drive

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and Longmeadow.

On Wednesday morning, the city of Springfield celebrated Black History Month with a black inventions exhibit.

Mayor Domenic Sarno joined the Springfield Department of Elder Affairs at the Raymond A. Jordan Senior Center in celebration of Black History Month.

The exhibit will reopen again on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Now the Holyoke Chamber of Commerce received a grant of over 105 thousand dollars.

The money will be used to advance small businesses and improve walkability in Holyoke by offering technical assistance and funding for storefront improvement projects.

It is part of a larger grant for 13 gateway cities across the Baystate.

The Richard Salter Storrs Library in Longmeadow hosted a soup drive themed around this weekend’s big game.

The food donation drive was hosted in support of the Longmeadow food pantry, which we are told is in urgent need of non-perishable food items.

The library will be collecting donations in their lobby until Monday, February 13th.

Some suggested items to donate are peanut butter, tuna, rice, canned vegetables, and other baking essentials.

