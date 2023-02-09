Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses

Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses
By Raegan Loughrey, Abigail Murillo Villacorta, Photojournalist: Marcos Figueroa and Olivia Hickey
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley and Springfield.

On Thursday morning, St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the winning design for the Grand Colleen float.

For the seventh year, the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke held a contest open to students across all of the Holyoke schools to design the Grand Colleen’s float for the St. Patrick’s day parade.

The recipient received a $100 donation from the float committee, a framed portrait of their design, and the opportunity to ride in the tow vehicle of the Grand Colleen’s float during the parade.

The event was held at Blessed Sacrament School.

Now to South Hadley, where AARP tax aide program volunteers provided tax return help at the South Hadley Senior Center.

The volunteers will be at the center until Thursday, April 6.

Tax returns will be done on a same-day, drop-off basis.

The tax-aide provides tax assistance free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are age 50 and over or who have low-to-moderate income.

To schedule an appointment. call the South Hadley Senior Center.

Lastly, state representative Carlos González co-hosted an informational event in Springfield.

The Springfield event was for local micro-businesses on opportunities related to green energy incentive programs.

The event took place at the Latino Economic Development Corporation.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Science teacher David Weremay is now facing a total of 12 charges, including 4 counts of...
Court documents reveal new details on Springfield teacher facing child rape charges
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man
Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man
Police have recovered a body they believe is a man who fled from a traffic stop over the weekend.
Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop

Latest News

Southampton water main break on College Highway
Southampton water main break on College Highway
Getting Answers: online dating
Getting Answers: online dating
Wind Advisories up Friday for the hill towns and Berkshires...
Janna's Friday Forecast
FILE - Volodymyr Zhukovskyy looks back at the gallery before closing statements started at his...
West Springfield man acquitted in crash ordered to be deported