Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Holyoke, South Hadley and Springfield.

On Thursday morning, St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the winning design for the Grand Colleen float.

For the seventh year, the St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke held a contest open to students across all of the Holyoke schools to design the Grand Colleen’s float for the St. Patrick’s day parade.

The recipient received a $100 donation from the float committee, a framed portrait of their design, and the opportunity to ride in the tow vehicle of the Grand Colleen’s float during the parade.

The event was held at Blessed Sacrament School.

Now to South Hadley, where AARP tax aide program volunteers provided tax return help at the South Hadley Senior Center.

The volunteers will be at the center until Thursday, April 6.

Tax returns will be done on a same-day, drop-off basis.

The tax-aide provides tax assistance free of charge, with a special focus on taxpayers who are age 50 and over or who have low-to-moderate income.

To schedule an appointment. call the South Hadley Senior Center.

Lastly, state representative Carlos González co-hosted an informational event in Springfield.

The Springfield event was for local micro-businesses on opportunities related to green energy incentive programs.

The event took place at the Latino Economic Development Corporation.

