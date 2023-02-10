2 suspects arrested after Chicopee narcotics investigation

By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:49 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Two people have been arrested following what Chicopee Police called a lenghty narcotics investigation.

Authorities said that the investigation reportedly centered around Tyquon Ledbetter, who was alleged to be distributing cocaine from a Dwight Street apartment.

The investigation led to the issuance of a search warrant and, on Wednesday, local and state law enforcement executed the warrant and seized 811 grams of cocaine, an illegally possessed gun, cash, and other drug paraphernalia.

Ledbetter, as well as Nicole Collins, were arrested on several drug and gun-related charges.

