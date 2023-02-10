Agawam restaurant bringing back heart-shaped pizza for Valentine’s Day

(WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday was National Pizza Day and if you didn’t get a chance to grab a slice to celebrate, why not wait and share a pie with your valentine?

When you think of Valentine’s Day, you probably think of flowers or cheesy love letters, but at Nicky’s Pizza in Agawam, they’re giving cheesy valentines a whole new meaning. Due to popular demand, the heart shaped pizzas and matching pepperoni are back at Nicky’s for the fourth year in a row. Owner Anthony Liquori told Western Mass News that for many customers, it was love at first bite.

“We had one customer keep asking, so we were like ‘Alright, we’ll make his wife happy’ and we made it. It came out awesome and I posted a picture of it and it just went crazy,” Liquori explained.

Liquori told us that since Valentine’s Day falls on the shop’s off-day this year, many customers were worried they wouldn’t be able to steal a slice of their valentine’s heart with one of Nicky’s festive pies, but Liquori assured us that customers will still be able to go halves with their better half this Valentine’s Day.

“I decided since so many people were asking, to make the customers happy, we’re gonna open and hopefully make some valentines happy,” Liquori added.

Now, Liquori told us the first year they added those “Three Little Words” heart-shaped pizza to the menu, they sold approximately 100 pies and last year, they sold approximately 500 pies.

“I’m sure this year will be just as many , if not more,” Liquori said.

Love might not cost a thing, but it isn’t cheap either, especially when it comes to traditional Valentine’s Day gift giving. Based on a survey from the National Retail Federation, Americans plan to spend nearly $26 billion on their valentines. On average, most people said they will spend about $192 on candy, cards, flowers, and other gifts. That’s up from $175 last Valentine’s Day.

With that in mind, Nicky’s Pizza is hoping to help make sure everyone gets a piece of the pie and enjoy an affordable romantic night.

“It’s something cheap for Valentine’s Day. It goes a long way. It’s $15. You know what I mean? If you want something cute and simple, why not a pizza? Who doesn’t like, who doesn’t like pizza?” Liquori noted.

Now, on Valentine’s Day, the shop will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and preorders will start at 2 p.m. Preordering is not required, but Liquori urges customers to call ahead in the days leading up to Tuesday to help the shop prepare for the rush.

