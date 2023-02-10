Back to seasonable weather to start the weekend

Springfield (WGGB) - A record warm day across western Mass! Even with the valley getting stuck in cold air early this morning, the warm front eventually broke through and temperatures soared into the 50s. Highs in Springfield ended up at 57, breaking the previous record of 51 set in 1955!

Colder air is building in tonight and there are a few lake-effect snow bands that come through overnight. Any snow should be short-lived with only minor accumulations, if any, due to temperatures above freezing. Low temperatures fall into the upper 20s to around 30 by sunrise with a wind chill in the 20s.

Saturday will be bright and breezy with mostly sunny skies. Northwest wind gusts may get back to 20-30mph through the morning and afternoon, then will subside late in the day. Highs get into the 30s to low 40s-much more seasonable for February!

High pressure builds overhead Saturday night, allowing for clear skies, light to calm wind and much colder temperatures. Overnight lows likely dip into the teens and low 20s for Sunday morning with a healthy frost.

High, thin clouds drift in Sunday ahead of low pressure moving off the Southeast coast. Rain with this system stays southeast of our area with some rain possible for the coast. Clouds will gradually get thicker as the day rolls on, but temperatures still manage to get into the middle and upper 40s with a light southerly breeze. Clouds will gradually exit on Monday with continued dry weather.

Our next weather maker should be late next week as a strong cold front approaches. It’s still very early, but this system has potential to bring strong wind, heavy rain and even a thunderstorm. Temperatures may also take a run at warm records again!

