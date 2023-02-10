BBB issues warning after Longmeadow woman is scammed out of $250,000 via dating app

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Officials have a warning about a cryptocurrency scam that targets people on popular dating apps. One of the victims, a Longmeadow woman, was scammed out of $250,000 on the app, Hinge.

“We received a scam report on BBB scam tracker and it detailed a scam that started on a dating app called Hinge and the individual had met someone on there and started communicating with them on what’s app and communicated a lot over a long period of time,” said Nancy Cahalen, president of the Better Business Bureau of Center New England.

The Better Business Bureau is warning people to be aware of a cryptocurrency scam on popular dating apps, like Hinge after a Longmeadow woman, who wished to remain anonymous, fell victim to the scam recently.

“He gained her trust. He said he was going to help her because she’s a single mom and money was tight and he was going to show her how to invest in cryptocurrency and that he did…She invested and found out that it was all a scam, that she couldn’t get the money back afterwards, and it invested a total of $250,000 that is lost,” Cahalen added.

Cahalen told us this type of scam is common.

“This consumer is evidence that anyone can be scammed by something like this. Scammers are very talented. They know what to say to people. They are very manipulative…The amount of money made this one stands out. Cryptocurrency has begun to weave itself into a lot of scams that we see especially in these romance scams,” Cahalen noted.

She is urging people to keep their guard up.

“If you’re using one of these dating apps, be very wary when someone wants to switch to a different mode of communication…You can’t get the money back and so it’s a perfect mechanism for them to use when scamming people,” Cahalen explained.

Cahalen also wanted to advise people to never send money or sensitive information to someone you have never met in person and to always do your research on the person.

