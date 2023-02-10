Bill filed to make Springfield resident’s song as official jazz song of Massachusetts

State representative Ramos files bill to use music by Springfield resident as official jazz song of Mass.
By Joe Chaisson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Representative Orlando Ramos has filed a legislation to designate music by Springfield resident Montenia Shider as the official jazz song of Massachusetts.

If passed, it would officially make Shider’s song “Massachusetts” the official jazz song of the Commonwealth.

On Thursday, state representative Ramos surprised the 76-year-old singer with the announcement at the Indian Orchard Citizens Council Building.

Shider told Western Mass News she had no idea and thought the event was to celebrate the accomplishments made by state representative Ramos.

“It’s just such an honor,” Shider said. “This is an actual bill to get the state song changed to the CD that I made which turn out to be fun, but I had no idea.”

Shider has been singing for over 40 years and taught music at Robert M. Hughes Academy Charter School.

