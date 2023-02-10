Driver arrested after crash through fence at Texas Capitol

A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol...
A driver has been arrested after an SUV crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol Thursday night, authorities said.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas woman has been arrested after an SUV she was allegedly driving crashed through a fence at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, authorities said.

Karla Morales Mateo, 25, drove the vehicle onto a sidewalk and dropped her two daughters, ages 4 and 2, out of the vehicle, then drove through the southwestern portion of the iron fence about 6:40 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Victor Taylor.

Troopers witnessed the incident and arrested Mateo after the vehicle stopped at the steps on the south side of the Capitol. She faces felony counts that include criminal mischief, resisting arrest, driving while intoxicated and child abandonment, Taylor said,

Travis County jail records show Mateo was being held without bond and do not list an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Her motive was not known, according to Taylor, who said it does not appear to be a terrorist attack.

“No, that’s one of our questions; she’s not talking too much,” Taylor told The Associated Press.

Mateo’s two children are now in state custody, Taylor said.

Both the Texas House and Senate had adjourned for the week and are in recess until next week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
File photo of money
BBB issues warning after Longmeadow woman is scammed out of $250,000 via dating app
The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block...
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast...
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast of Alaska

Latest News

Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
The driver, 28-year-old Cameron Garcia, is facing a host of charges, including gross vehicular...
Man accused of driving under the influence in crash that killed 5
Chaplins helped console neighbors in California who witnessed a horrific crash that killed 5...
Chaplains support witnesses to fatal highway crash
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex