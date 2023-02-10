Enfield crews respond to a motor vehicle accident on Post Office and Depot Hill Road

A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser(WECT)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield, Connecticut caused hundreds of residents to lose power.

According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road is closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5.

Officials confirmed 600 residents on the South End of Enfield are experiencing lost power.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Science teacher David Weremay is now facing a total of 12 charges, including 4 counts of...
Court documents reveal new details on Springfield teacher facing child rape charges
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man
Remains found near Stanley Park identified as missing Westfield man
Police have recovered a body they believe is a man who fled from a traffic stop over the weekend.
Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop

Latest News

Getting Answers: state representatives react to local nursing homes closing their doors
Getting Answers: state representatives react to local nursing homes closing their doors
A Northampton business deals with burst pipes due to cold temperatures
A Northampton business deals with burst pipes due to cold temperatures
Southampton water main break on College Highway
Southampton water main break on College Highway
Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green...
Town by Town: St. Patrick’s Community of Holyoke winning design, tax aide volunteers, green energy incentive program for businesses