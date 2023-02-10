Enfield crews respond to a motor vehicle accident on Post Office and Depot Hill Road
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 9:37 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield, Connecticut caused hundreds of residents to lose power.
According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road is closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5.
Officials confirmed 600 residents on the South End of Enfield are experiencing lost power.
