Enfield crews respond to a motor vehicle accident on Post Office and Depot Hill Road

ENFIELD, CT (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday night, crews responded to a motor vehicle accident in Enfield, Connecticut caused hundreds of residents to lose power.

According to Enfield Police Department, Post Office Road is closed from Post Road to Route 5 and Depot Hill Road is closed from Route 5.

Officials confirmed 600 residents on the South End of Enfield are experiencing lost power.

