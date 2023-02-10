First responder forced to crash speeding car with stuck accelerator

An off-duty first responder survived a crash after his accelerator got struck while driving in Newnan, Georgia. (WXIA/JAMES BENNEFIELD/GOFUNDME/CNN)
By WXIA staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST
NEWNAN, Ga. (WXIA) - An off-duty first responder was heard screaming for help on a 911 call after his car’s accelerator got stuck.

At one point, he was driving more than 100 mph before he crashed.

“My accelerator is stuck down! I am on Farmer! I need help!” James Bennefield is heard on the 911 call saying.

He responds to 911 calls as an emergency medical technician, but off-duty on Christmas Eve, he called in crisis.

“I am driving 100 mph. I can’t stop! I need help! I don’t know what to do!” he is heard saying.

The call cuts off,  but witnesses describe the aftermath: “It looks like it exploded.”

“I never lost consciousness, surprisingly,” Bennefield said.

Surprisingly, incredibly, he survived. His most serious injury was a dislocated thumb.

But the car he was driving was totaled.

He said the accelerator got stuck all the way down, open throttle.

“It was terrifying. It was one of the scariest experiences of my life,” Bennefield said.

He clocked the speedometer at 110 mph when he realized he would have to crash.

“Where my mind went was that I was going to die, but I didn’t want to take anybody else with me,” he said.

He aimed the car for a large, empty parking lot in Newnan, where it flipped five times, and an extraction tool had to pull him out.

“I was sure I was going to die,” Bennefield said.

After surviving the crash, he struggled to wrap his mind around what happened. Most people he talked to had never heard of the accelerator getting stuck down.

But Ford and Toyota have both had recalls over the same issue in the past 20 years.

“Yes, it’s actually happened to me,” car service manager Cari Sutton said.

She was driving a Ford Explorer when the accelerator got stuck.

“I still panicked, and it’s a very human thing to do,” Sutton said.

She’s studied the car defect since then and said there’s three things every driver needs to know.

“Take both feet and press them down on the brake pedal hard. Shift that car into neutral. Once you’ve got the car into neutral, get the car to a safe area,” she said.

While it is rare, she said remembering those three points can save your life in an emergency.

“Just remember brake brake brake, both feet hard, neutral, get off the road,” Sutton said.

