Getting Answers: CDC adds COVID-19 vaccine to list of routine shots

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has now added the COVID-19 vaccine to a list of routine vaccines for all kids, teens, and adults.

“I think it’s important that they added this to the routine immunizations schedule. Basically, normalizes it like other vaccines given its safety, efficacy, that it’s beneficial to people,” said Dr. Armando Paez, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Baystate Medical Center.

Following this latest announcement, we’re getting answers on the current vaccines that students are required to get in Massachusetts. Paez told Western Mass News this latest guidance from the CDC does not mean the vaccine will be required for kids who are enrolled in Massachusetts schools.

“Similar to the flu vaccine, it’s in the routine schedule, but it’s not mandated for children to be vaccinated with it to be in school,” Paez added.

You may recall that former Governor Charlie Baker announced back in August 2020 that all people under the age of 30 must get the flu shot in order to attend Massachusetts public schools as a way to help preserve healthcare resources. However, that was quickly rescinded in January 2021. The Baker Administration said that the flu season was “mild” and therefore, the mandate was no longer required. We also brought questions to dr. Melissa mattison,

“Over 30 million children have received a COVID vaccine, at least one, and that it is very safe and effective. It’s very effective at reducing disease, how sick someone might get, the severity of illness, as well as reducing deaths,” said Dr. Melissa Mattison, who teaches pharmacy and immunization classes at Western New England University.

She is also shared this message.

“We have had vaccines around forever, well over 50 years. They have been giving them, they used to give them in schools, as part of going to kindergarten and these vaccines all part of the vaccination routine schedule, which includes everything from Hepatitis B to polio to influenza. Those have been on the schedule for a very long time…Vaccines, they got very political and if we could put it back in the medical world, I think that would be really helpful for people to take that divide out,” Mattison added.

We did reach out to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health on Friday for comment, but we have not yet heard back.

