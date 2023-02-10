Getting Answers: state representatives react to local nursing homes closing their doors

(WGGB/WSHM) - This week, many families across western Mass. have received a phone call, notifying them that the nursing home where their loved one lives is closing.

The State Department of Public Health confirmed they were notified of the intended closure of four long-term care facilities in June:

The Chapin Center in Springfield

Governor’s center in Westfield

Willimansett Center East in Chicopee

Willimansett Center West in Chicopee



This captured the attention of legislators including state representative of the Hampden District Carlos Gonzales, who said this has sparked a conversation on Beacon Hill.

“We’re discussing this with our state executive branch, and this is an issue that again has taken people by somewhat a surprise including the families,” said Gonzales. “We know that it’s a burden at the moment, but we’re working with a delegation, some of my other colleagues in Chicopee as well as Springfield are working and discussing this with our state leaders to see how we can again facilitate the process or extend the process for some of these people that have to be transferred.”

Gonzales said they are focused on gathering information and helping impacted families.

“It is a situation that has just brought to the forefront the importance of having more resources available for people who are going to be displaced from some of these nursing homes,” explained Gonzales. “To be able to provide opportunities for families that are in emergency situation to move these residents, clients to other locations, as much information as to where they can go to if their needs are able to be met at certain locations more so than other locations.”

Western Mass News reached out to the Northeast Healthcare Group, Inc. that operates the four nursing homes and were provided a statement:

“The facilities will work collaboratively with the department on these closures.”

No further questions were left answered.

Meantime, the spokesperson for D.P.H said if residents, their representatives or loved ones feel their needs are not being met during the closing process.

They can contact their facilities’ long-term care ombudsman or file a complaint with the state by calling (800) 462 5540.

