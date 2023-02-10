Local businesses collect donations for those impacted by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes

Local businesses collect donations for those impacted by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes
By Maria Wilson, Abigail Murillo Villacorta and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:58 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local businesses in Hampden County are coming together and aiding those who are impacted by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes.

The death toll has surpassed 21,000 as rescuers continue to work diligently to find more survivors in the rubble.

The two quakes, nine hours apart, reached magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, making them the region’s strongest in nearly a century.

Western Mass News spoke with Busra Yanbul from Oscar’s Pizza Restaurant in Ludlow, where they are currently collecting donations.

Yanbul said, “We are doing the best we can collecting donations to send over through the Turkish Consulate.”

The local donation efforts coming days after Turkey and Syria were struck by two devastating earthquakes.

Now, as rescue efforts continue, local communities in western mass are collecting donations to do their part in relief efforts.

Yanbul expressed that any item and every penny matters to help the hundreds of thousands who have lost everything.

Yanbul shared her personal connection to the cause, “Our parents are born and raised in Turkey. The immigrated here 30+ years ago.  We were raised in Ludlow but one side of us is Turkish.  And at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if we are Turkish or American, people are in need.  And it’s the least we can do.”

Some of the items that are being collected are:

  • Blankets
  • Winter clothing
  • Flashlights
  • Batteries
  • Baby formula and bottles
  • Baby diapers
  • Feminine hygiene products
  • Sleeping bags

“At the moment our top priority is sleeping bags,” said Yanbul. “It is freezing cold everywhere right now. But we have a bunch of baby diapers and baby necessities. There are hundreds of babies who are left without their parents, unfortunately.”

Yanbul added that rescue teams need flashlights and batteries and offers a message of gratitude, “We are able to do such a thing, we can live in such a place where people are so ready to extend a hand and say, ‘we are here to help.”  And that means more than I can ever put into words.”

Donations can be dropped off to either Oscar’s pizza in Ludlow or the Imam Buhari Mosque in Springfield until Sunday.  After that, items will be brought to the Turkish Consultate in Boston and flown to Turkey to help those in need.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
Getting Answers: IRS asking Massachusetts residents to wait to file tax returns
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Suspect arrested in connection with Longmeadow, East Longmeadow bank robberies
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled
Police investigate as 3 people are found dead inside Andover home
Police investigate as 3 people are found dead inside Andover home
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee

Latest News

Getting Answers: state representatives react to local nursing homes closing their doors
Getting Answers: state representatives react to local nursing homes closing their doors
A Northampton business deals with burst pipes due to cold temperatures
A Northampton business deals with burst pipes due to cold temperatures
A generic image of police lights from a Wilmington Police Department cruiser
Enfield crews respond to a motor vehicle accident on Post Office and Depot Hill Road
Southampton water main break on College Highway
Southampton crews respond to a water main break on College Highway