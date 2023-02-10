Local businesses collect donations for those impacted by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes

LUDLOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - Local businesses in Hampden County are coming together and aiding those who are impacted by the Turkey and Syria earthquakes.

The death toll has surpassed 21,000 as rescuers continue to work diligently to find more survivors in the rubble.

The two quakes, nine hours apart, reached magnitudes of 7.8 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, making them the region’s strongest in nearly a century.

Western Mass News spoke with Busra Yanbul from Oscar’s Pizza Restaurant in Ludlow, where they are currently collecting donations.

Yanbul said, “We are doing the best we can collecting donations to send over through the Turkish Consulate.”

The local donation efforts coming days after Turkey and Syria were struck by two devastating earthquakes.

Now, as rescue efforts continue, local communities in western mass are collecting donations to do their part in relief efforts.

Yanbul expressed that any item and every penny matters to help the hundreds of thousands who have lost everything.

Yanbul shared her personal connection to the cause, “Our parents are born and raised in Turkey. The immigrated here 30+ years ago. We were raised in Ludlow but one side of us is Turkish. And at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if we are Turkish or American, people are in need. And it’s the least we can do.”

Some of the items that are being collected are:

Blankets

Winter clothing

Flashlights

Batteries

Baby formula and bottles

Baby diapers

Feminine hygiene products

Sleeping bags

“At the moment our top priority is sleeping bags,” said Yanbul. “It is freezing cold everywhere right now. But we have a bunch of baby diapers and baby necessities. There are hundreds of babies who are left without their parents, unfortunately.”

Yanbul added that rescue teams need flashlights and batteries and offers a message of gratitude, “We are able to do such a thing, we can live in such a place where people are so ready to extend a hand and say, ‘we are here to help.” And that means more than I can ever put into words.”

Donations can be dropped off to either Oscar’s pizza in Ludlow or the Imam Buhari Mosque in Springfield until Sunday. After that, items will be brought to the Turkish Consultate in Boston and flown to Turkey to help those in need.

