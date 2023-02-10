Man gets life in prison for stabbing wife with butcher knife 14 times

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019. (Source: WCSC)
By Marissa Lute and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC/Gray News) – A South Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday after a jury convicted him of the 2019 brutal stabbing murder of his wife.

Anthony Argoe, 60, was sentenced to life in prison for killing his wife, 55-year-old Lynda Shuler Argoe, on June 14, 2019.

Prosecutors said on the night of the murder, the victim’s daughter called 911 and requested a wellness check on her mother. When officers responded, they found Lynda Shuler Argoe dead.

Officials said her body was propped up against a couch with a 19-inch butcher knife stuck in the right side of her neck.

An autopsy revealed she suffered from as many as 14 separate stab wounds to her arms, chest, stomach and face, according to a news release from the solicitor’s office.

Investigators said Anthony Argoe was found unconscious outside and taken to the hospital with a blood alcohol level of 156 mg/DL, or .156, an hour before the victim’s body was found. Investigators discovered blood evidence and the victim’s DNA on his clothes, the release states.

The jury deliberated for only 40 minutes before returning the guilty verdict. Judge Diane Goodstein sentenced Anthony Argoe to life in prison.

Copyright 2023 WCSC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
File photo of money
BBB issues warning after Longmeadow woman is scammed out of $250,000 via dating app
The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block...
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast...
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast of Alaska

Latest News

Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Prosecutors say he shot his wife and staged a burglary because he was ashamed of their...
Minn. man convicted of murder in wife's shooting death
The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to win their second Super Bowl championship in four seasons,...
Chiefs, Eagles get ready to square off in Super Bowl LVII