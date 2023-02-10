Mild winter temperatures could have impact on spring allergies

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It’s no secret this winter has been different than what New Englanders are used to.

“We’ve had mild winters before, but if this February continues the way it’s been going for the next couple of weeks, this will probably go down as the mildest winter on record, but things could change, but we still have a little ways to go,” said Western Mass News First Alert Meteorologist Dan Brown.

Brown said we’ve only had two bitterly cold days, which were both last week. His data also showed that temperatures averaged about six degrees higher than normal and we have definitely seen less snow.

“Normally, we end up with about 50 inches of snow for the entire year, so up to this point, we should have about 30 inches. We’ve only has about 10 or 11 [inches], so we’re way behind in terms of snowfall,” Brown noted.

There is some good news. We have seen plenty of rain, which means we are not experiencing a drought like other parts of the country.

“We got a lot of rain, so the drought we had over the summer and fall is gone. The drought is gone,” Brown added.

This all may sound like good news right now, but you may need to stock up on the tissues.

“With a milder winter, it’s certainly possible we could be in for much rougher pollen season this spring,” said Dr. David Robertson with Allergy and Immunology Associates of New England.

Robertson told us a good winter freeze eliminates all the outdoor pollen and mold. Without it, we could be headed into an extended allergy season for western Massachusetts.

“We live in the valley, so not only does the pollen accumulate, but sometimes, air pollution, carbon dioxide accumulates in the valley and carbon dioxide levels are, again, tied to increased pollen production and not only does it make more pollen, but the pollen that the plants make is actually hypoallergenic,” Robertson explained.

If you do suffer from allergies, Roberston said you can protect yourself by taking precautions like mask wearing, taking medications, or allergy shots.

