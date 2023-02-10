Mild winter temperatures has golfers hitting local courses

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Of all sports, one that hundreds in western Massachusetts have been doing this winter is golf and the mild temperatures, including the ones we saw on Friday, have played a big role.

It may still be winter, but it might as well be spring already. It felt that way across western Massachusetts on Friday as the near 60-degree temperatures gave the green light for golfers to hit the links at Westfield’s East Mountain Country Club. It is a cherry on top for what has been a mild season, which club co-owner Ted Perez Jr. has enjoyed.

“You got to remind yourself it’s February. Any golf in February is good, but when you get a golf course full of golfers, it’s nice. For us, it’s nice. Let’s keep it going,” Perez said.

In fact, Perez told Western Mass News there have been hundreds of golfers coming to the course each week.

“This winter, 2023, is probably one of the best we ever had…nice non-winter. I call it a non-winter…This time of year, there’s not a lot of expense on the golf course. I don’t have to mow every day, I don’t have to change the cups, I don’t have to irrigate, I don’t have to fertilize. All that maintenance stuff doesn’t exist. Our upkeep expenses are pretty much nothing,” Perez explained.

Among those who took advantage of the gorgeous weather was Bill Taylor from East Otis.

“We were snowmobiling in Maine Monday and Tuesday. Now, we’re playing golf in Westfield. Life doesn’t get much better than that,” Taylor said.

East Mountain has only been closed seven times this winter. Perez said unless it snows, the course will be open regardless of temperature.

“High of 40, I’ll have a few players. High of 30, a couple…You get the nice forecast, and the next couple of weeks looks upper 40s or low 50s, so I’ll be fairly busy every day,” Perez noted.

Perez hopes the mild weather remains on par for the rest of the winter, so that many more golfers can take advantage of the golf course and maybe even make a hole in one.

