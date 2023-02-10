New details emerge into suspect accused in 2 recent bank robberies

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’re learning new information about the man charged with two armed robberies in the past few weeks.

Police said 43-year-old Luis Ruiz of Springfield is connected to two local bank robberies and we’ve learned this isn’t his first run in with police.

Authorities said the two robberies took place in the past few weeks. The first one took place at Berkshire Bank in Longmeadow on January 30 and the second took place at KeyBank in East Longmeadow on February 2.

The East Longmeadow Police Department and the Longmeadow Police Department began sharing information as they investigated their robberies. They determined the same getaway car was used in both robberies and then they determined Ruiz was the owner of that car.

In a separate investigation, Ruiz was taken into custody by the Springfield Police Department on domestic violence charges on February 5. It was then he was charged with the two armed robberies while masked.

Western Mass News also learned Ruiz has a criminal past with an open domestic violence case from this past October and a dozen other criminal cases that date back to 1997.

Ruiz is still in custody and we are told he has not yet been arraigned on these new charges.

