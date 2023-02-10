A Northampton business deals with burst pipes due to cold temperatures

A Northampton business deals with burst pipes due to cold temperatures
By Kristin Burnell and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Thursday, a local business in Northampton is dealing with the aftermath of an arctic blast that hit New England last week.

One local business in Northampton expressed they are still working on cleanup from the freezing temperatures.

Karen Foster is the executive director of the non-profit organization, All Out Adventures, which provides outdoor recreation programs for seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities.

She told Western Mass News the burst pipes caused extensive damage in their garage, “We had pipes burst in 5 different places in our trike shop. The phone call I got said that somebody had noticed some water coming out the door and I though uh oh sinking feeling because all of our program equipment is stored in the garage so when I got here, and water was just gushing out of the ceiling and flooding on the floor I was really concerned.”

Foster shared videos she took moments after finding out that there was a flood following last week’s cold snap. Most of the pipes have now been fixed but they are still dealing with the impacts of the destruction.

“With our trike shop, we’re still working with the insurance company we don’t know exactly how much will be covered,” Foster said. “We do know we will be out the deductible and our staff time and we’re still waiting to get a sense of what the real financial hit will be.”

Foster told us they have already received offers of assistance from the community but shares there are ways people can help.

“We have a fundraiser coming up on April 1st, ironically it is called the ‘Plunge for Adventure’ and it’s a cold water plunge into upper highland lake at the DAR state forest and people can check that out and sign up to plunge or donate to sponsor somebody who is plunging because that fundraiser is taking on even more importance for us this year.”

