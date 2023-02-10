Northampton dealership collecting donations to help Turkey and Syria following earthquake

By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:02 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A Northampton car dealership is collecting donations for people in Turkey and Syria who have been devastated by earthquakes earlier this week.

“It just really hits home when it’s one of your own,” said Carla Cosenzi, president of TommyCar Auto Group.

TommyCar Auto Group is collecting donations for those who have lost everything following destructive earthquakes in the region. Cosenzi told Western Mass News this devastation hits close to home for them.

“One of our employees, Hal, he is from Turkey and his entire family is still living there, so he was telling us his story. For days, he couldn’t get in contact with his parents and then was finally able to get in touch with them and they were living in a car and just found a place to stay now,” Cosenzi explained.

Cosenzi told us that seeing the collapsed buildings, urgent rescue efforts, and shocking loss of life on television has left the everyone at the dealership heartbroken. They wanted to do something to help and decided to ask the community to donate necessities and in the coming days, cargo planes will begin flying the supplies to turkey

“Anything helps at this point,” Cosenzi added.

Items they are collecting include:

  • Blankets
  • Heaters
  • Diapers
  • Tents
  • Coats/jackets
  • Baby wipes
  • Winter clothes
  • Winter gloves
  • Power banks
  • Flashlights
  • Cooking pots

“It’s an ongoing effort. The devastation is just so massive,” Cosenzi said.

You can drop off donations during business hours at Northampton Volkswagen on King Street.

