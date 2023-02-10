Officials warn of stroller risk after 14-month-old died from asphyxiation

Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Ultra stroller is shown.
Baby Trend's Sit N' Stand Ultra stroller is shown.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:12 PM EST
(Gray News) – The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning consumers about a potential safety hazard with two strollers from Baby Trend following the death of a 14-month-old child.

CPSC said there is a risk of head or neck entrapment between the pivoting front canopy and the arm rest or seat back of Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double and Ultra strollers with model numbers beginning with SS76 or SS66.

Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double stroller is shown.
Baby Trend’s Sit N’ Stand Double stroller is shown.(U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission)

“The space in front of and behind the strollers’ pivoting front canopy can entrap a child’s head or neck if a non-occupant child climbs on the exterior of the stroller or when a child in the front seat of the stroller is not securely restrained in the seat using all five points of the harness. Entrapment could lead to a loss of consciousness, serious injury, or death,” the Consumer Product Safety Commission release reads.

A 14-month-old child died from asphyxiation while the father was “nearby but unable to see the child,” the agency said.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received another report of an injury to a 17-month-old child, resulting in neck bruises.

To lower the risk of injury, the agency said users should:

  • remove and store the canopy when not in use
  • not allow children to play on the strollers
  • fully secure children in the strollers with the built-in harness

The strollers part of this CPSC warning have:

  • Model numbers beginning SS76 or SS66, printed on a sticker located on the left inside rear of the frame, near the left rear axle
  • A black or silver frame and a black tray at the front with oval cutouts on the sides
  • “Sit N’ Stand” printed in white on the sides of the frame
  • “Baby Trend” printed on the side of the mesh basket under the seat

The Sit N’ Stand strollers have been sold nationwide since 2009. including online at www.babytrend.com, Amazon.com, bedbathandbeyond.com and other online retailers, and in stores including Walmart, Target, Kohl’s and buybuy BABY.

People are encouraged to report incidents or injuries associated with these strollers to the agency here.

