Pathfinder students take part in Future Media Leaders tour

Future Media Leaders
Future Media Leaders(Western Mass News)
By Robin Stockler and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - It was a fun Friday morning at Western Mass News as students from Pathfinder Regional Vocational Technical High School toured our studios.

Students heard from various department leaders and team members about careers in the broadcast industry, from sales to production and on-air reporting.

Western Mass News is looking for more Future Media Leaders. If you have a group of students who could benefit from learning about the different opportunities at our station, CLICK HERE.

