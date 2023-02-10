Police: Woman arrested for attempting to kidnap child from Walmart

Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.
Colorado police say a woman attempted to kidnap a child from an area Walmart.(frankieleon/Flickr/CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Tony Keith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 7:29 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALAMOSA, Colo. (KKTV/Gray News) - A woman in Colorado has been arrested in an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart store.

According to the Alamosa Police Department, officers responded to an area Walmart Thursday afternoon.

Officers said they found that a woman had grabbed a young child from a shopping cart and attempted to take the child. But others at the store jumped in and restrained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

Authorities said they were able to return the child to the parents.

According to Alamosa police, the woman arrested was identified as 50-year-old Kimberli Jones. Officers said it wasn’t immediately clear if Jones knew the family involved.

Jones is facing charges that include kidnapping, felony menacing, child abuse and disorderly conduct, the department said.

Copyright 2023 KKTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A portion of the 1040 U.S. Individual Income Tax Return form is shown July 24, 2018, in New...
Getting Answers: IRS asking Massachusetts residents to wait to file tax returns
Police in East Longmeadow are looking for the public’s help in identifying a bank robbery...
Suspect arrested in connection with Longmeadow, East Longmeadow bank robberies
FILE - Volodymyr Zhukovskyy looks back at the gallery before closing statements started at his...
West Springfield man acquitted in crash ordered to be deported
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
The first 8 digits of the lot code of the recalled cleaners are 2348US78 through 2365US78 and...
4.9M units of multi-purpose cleaner recalled

Latest News

Georgia authorities say they are investigating a road rage incident where a driver ended up...
Driver accidentally shoots himself during road rage incident, authorities say
The U.S. military shot down an object flying over the Alaskan coast Friday, National Security...
US jet shoots down unknown object flying off Alaska coast
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to others during a news conference where he spoke of...
Florida doctors’ board tightens ban on gender-affirming care
President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva walk along the Colonnade...
Biden, Lula focus on democracy, climate during visit
FILE - Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman takes the stage at an election night party in...
Tests negative, Sen. John Fetterman leaves hospital