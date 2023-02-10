Powerball winner donates entire $150k prize to charity

The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.
The man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing.(MGN)
By Anisa Snipes and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A South Carolina man donated his entire $150,000 Powerball prize to charity, according to the South Carolina Lottery.

Lottery officials said the man missed winning the jackpot by one number in the Jan. 16 drawing. He bought the ticket at the GT Express Mart in Greenville.

The winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, told lottery officials his donation was made to a charity in upstate South Carolina but did not elaborate further.

He called the win “exhilarating.”

“I hit enough to make someone happy,” he said.

For selling the winning ticket, the GT Express Mart was also awarded $1,500.

