AP source: Trump team turns over items marked as classified

Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse,...
Former President Donald Trump listens during a campaign event at the South Carolina Statehouse, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, S.C.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:54 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump have in recent months voluntarily turned over to federal investigators additional papers marked as classified as well as a laptop belonging to a Trump aide, a person familiar with the situation said Friday night.

The legal team also provided an empty folder with classified markings, according to the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press to discuss an ongoing investigation. It was not immediately clear what material was supposed to have been in the folder.

Justice Department special counsel has been investigating the retention by Trump of hundreds of documents marked as classified at his Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago. FBI agents who served a search warrant at the property in August recovered roughly 100 classified documents, including records classified at the top-secret level. A federal grand jury has been hearing evidence in the case for months. Prosecutors are investigating whether Trump willfully hoarded the material and whether he or anyone else sought to obstruct their probe, court filings show.

ABC News first reported the discovery of the additional documents.

The person familiar with the matter said a handful of pages with classified markings were found during a search weeks ago at the Mar-a-Lago complex that was supervised by the Trump legal team, and were promptly provided to the Justice Department. The documents were found in a box containing thousands of pages, the person said. The Trump legal team had enlisted investigators to search for any other classified documents that had not yet been recovered by the government.

Separately on Friday, the FBI searched the Indiana home of former Vice President Mike Pence and found an additional document with classified markings, following the discovery by his lawyers last month of sensitive documents. FBI officials have also searched the Delaware homes of President Joe Biden after his lawyers found documents with classified markings at his former office in Washington and at his Wilmington property.

____

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
File photo of money
BBB issues warning after Longmeadow woman is scammed out of $250,000 via dating app
The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block...
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast...
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast of Alaska

Latest News

Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Prosecutors say he shot his wife and staged a burglary because he was ashamed of their...
Minn. man convicted of murder in wife's shooting death
The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to win their second Super Bowl championship in four seasons,...
Chiefs, Eagles get ready to square off in Super Bowl LVII