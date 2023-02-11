A cold night tonight but temperatures above normal tomorrow

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - After a blustery day today winds will diminish tonight. Combine that with mostly clear skies and a cold night is on the way. Temperatures will be a few degrees milder tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds.

High pressure builds overhead tonight, allowing for clear skies, light to calm wind and much colder temperatures. Overnight lows likely dip into the teens and low 20s for Sunday morning with a healthy frost. Pretty typical for this time of year.

High, thin clouds drift in on Super Bowl Sunday ahead of low pressure moving off the Southeast coast. Rain with this system stays southeast of our area with some rain possible for the coast. Clouds will gradually get thicker as the day rolls on, but temperatures still manage to get into the middle and upper 40s with a light southerly breeze. No weather issues for gameday prep or game time. Clouds will gradually exit on Monday with continued dry weather.

Our next weather maker should be late next week as a strong cold front approaches. It’s still very early, but this system has potential to bring strong wind, heavy rain and even a thunderstorm. Temperatures may also take a run at warm records again!

