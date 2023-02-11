Gas pipeline to Vegas resumes operating after shutdown

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas...
Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas pipeline that feeds Las Vegas.
By KEN RITTER Associated Press
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 2:13 AM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A pipeline facility in California that was forced to shut down deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix due to a leak, resumed operations on Saturday, according to the pipeline’s operator.

The source of the leak was isolated within its Watson Station in Long Beach, California, and the facility began to deliver fuel by Saturday afternoon, according to pipeline operator Kinder Morgan.

The amount and cause of the leak were under investigation, said Kinder Morgan communications manager Katherine Hill. Clark County officials said they believed supplies would not be affected by the leak.

“As the pipeline is expected to be fully operational by this evening, I again urge Las Vegas residents to refrain from panic buying fuel,” said Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, who had declared a state of emergency to help mitigate the impact of the leak.

Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo has declared a state of emergency over a leak at a California gas pipeline that feeds Las Vegas. (KCAL, KCBS)

Kinder Morgan said the leak was discovered Thursday afternoon at a company station near Los Angeles and that its CALNEV and SFPP West pipelines were shut down while the Houston-based pipeline operator worked to resolve the issue.

The pipeline provides fuel storage facilities in southern Nevada with unleaded and diesel fuel, according to Clark County officials. Another pipeline operated by UNEV Pipeline LLC serves the Las Vegas area from northern Utah.

The Kinder Morgan website says its 566-mile (911-kilometer) CALNEV pipeline transports gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from Los Angeles refineries and marine terminals through parallel 14-inch (35.5-centimeter) and 8-inch (20-centimeter) diameter pipelines to Barstow, California, and the Las Vegas area.

Hill said later that only the larger, 14-inch (35.5-centimeter) pipeline to Las Vegas had been shut down.

Airports it serves include Nellis Air Force Base and Harry Reid International in Las Vegas and Edwards Air Force Base in California’s Mojave Desert, the company said.

Kinder Morgan’s SFPP West pipeline runs approximately 515 miles (829 kilometers) to transport petroleum products from the Los Angeles area to Colton and Imperial, California, and east to Phoenix.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
File photo of money
BBB issues warning after Longmeadow woman is scammed out of $250,000 via dating app
The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block...
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast...
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast of Alaska

Latest News

Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Prosecutors say he shot his wife and staged a burglary because he was ashamed of their...
Minn. man convicted of murder in wife's shooting death
The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to win their second Super Bowl championship in four seasons,...
Chiefs, Eagles get ready to square off in Super Bowl LVII