Getting Answers: Mental health issues behind deadly domestic violence tragedies

(WGGB/WSHM) - One local legislator hopes a mental health bill they passed last year might help prevent similar murder cases from happening in the future.

Since the beginning of last month, there have been three tragedies involving parents killing their children and husbands killing their wives. All three people accused of murder had some underlying mental health condition.

Massachusetts started 2023 off on a violent foot, with tragedies that have shocked bay state residents to their core.

Brian Walshe was accused of murdering his wife and disposing of her body in the beginning of January.

On January 24, Lindsay Clancy was charged with killing all three of her own children.

This past Wednesday the Robinson family was found shot dead in their home, Andrew Robinson accused of shooting his wife and son before turning the gun on himself.

The three cases, of the alleged murder was found to have some kind of mental health background.

Walshe’s psychiatrist is quoted saying Walshe’s anxiety and depression left him unable to function.

Clancy had just checked out of a psychiatric hospital because she was suffering from postpartum psychosis.

And with the Robinson case, police reminded people to reach out for mental health help, since Andrew Robinson’s death was determined to be a suicide.

State senator John Velis told Western Mass News; these cases are moving forward the conversation about mental health in the senate.

“What went wrong?” said senator Velis. “Why was Lindsey Clancy allowed to leave that facility? Are there enough supports in place, when somebody raises their hand and says I need the help that I need?”

In August, legislators passed a mental health bill in the Bay State, aimed at providing more resources for those who need them.

One substantial change, requires insurance companies to pay for a yearly mental health check-up, just like they do for a yearly physical.

“The obvious thought process behind there is that if you catch someone, somebody goes to the doctor for a mental health check-up,” explained senator Velis. “Chances are they are going to want to talk to somebody and chances are that provider is going to be able to put them in the right direction of getting treatment.”

Senator Velis hopes efforts like these prevent future criminal cases like these recent three.

However, there is also hope it will help the victims of crimes, who suffer from mental health themselves.

Creaig Dunton, a criminal justice professor from Western New England University said, “There tends to be this association that people with issues around mental health are more likely to commit a crime which is not actually the case. They are more likely to be victims of a crime.”

The mental health bill senator Velis discussed is now a law currently in effect.

If you would like to have a mental health checkup, you can call your local provider, and your insurance is required to pay for it.

