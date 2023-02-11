Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast of Alaska

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News spoke with a military expert about the “very concerning” of the Chinese spy balloon and the unknown flying object over the coast of Alaska.

On Friday, White house spokesperson John Kirby said President Biden was involved in the decision to shoot down the unknown object during a news conference.

“We do expect to be able to recover the debris since it fell not only within our territorial space, but on what we, what we believe is frozen water. So, a recovery effort will be made and we’re hopeful that it will be successful, and then we can learn a little bit more about it.”

Kirby said the object was flying at about 40-thousand feet and posed a “reasonable threat” to the safety of civilian flights.

Any details of the object’s origins are unknown.

This event coming less than a week after a U.S. Fighter jet brought down a Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic.

Gary Lefort, a retired U.S. Army officer and professor at American International College explained, “Before the incident, they were somewhat strained due to, in part, the covid pandemic and China’s role in that. But I think since the incident it has not improved but obviously has deteriorated.”

Lefort also told us what we could expect to see in the aftermath of these events.

“I think that we can expect to see some potential impacts as far as increased sea and air activities by china over Taiwan and also the south China sea,” said Lefort. “I think there is a likewise concerns that we’re going to run into new possible counter response on the part of the Chinese in as to what happened in the shooting down of the balloon.”

Lefort raised concerns that the United States’ slow response last week could open the door for other countries to test our reaction time.

“I think one of the biggest impacts that we have to be concerned about is that we’ve allowed this balloon to travel across the United States without intercepting it until it was outside of South Carolina,” said Lefort. “Does that open the door for other countries like Russia or North Korea or Iran for that matter to test the water to see what our response would be?”

Lefort said there are still looming questions over why China would send out this balloon and if our response set the stage for other countries to also send out these types of objects.

As far as the object recovered today, officials have not said if it had any surveillance equipment on it.

