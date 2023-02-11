‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park

A dog owner in Kansas says he found out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park. (Source: KAKE, ALEXANDER HOLIDAY, CNN)
By Eli Higgins
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A walk in the park turned into a medical emergency for a Kansas pet owner.

Alexander Holiday said the situation started when he took the family dog, Daisy, for a walk Monday night.

“I was just taking her on a few laps. It got warm outside and figured it would be a perfect day,” Holiday said.

At the end of the run, Holiday said Daisy came up to a bench and seemed to find something.

He said he didn’t think twice about it as she stuck her nose in the grass.

But after letting her rest for a few minutes, he said he realized something was very wrong.

“She started drooling all over the place. And it was more drool than I’ve ever seen,” Holiday said. “She was running in circles and my wife said maybe we should take her in.”

Holiday said he took Daisy to a pet emergency room, and the veterinarian told him that she had tested positive for methamphetamine.

“Yeah, that kind of shocked me,” he said.

The veterinarian team reportedly told him that this type of occurrence is not that uncommon as dogs will eat meth because it has a kind of sweet taste to them.

Holiday said Daisy has survived the ordeal but only time will tell how much damage it has caused.

“They [veterinarians] are saying that she’s probably not recovering as fast as they would like to see,” Holiday said.

The dog owner said this is a good reminder for others to always have the number of a 24-hour emergency veterinarian clinic.

Copyright 2023 KAKE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
File photo of money
BBB issues warning after Longmeadow woman is scammed out of $250,000 via dating app
The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block...
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast...
Getting Answers: Military expert discusses takedown of an unknown flying object over the coast of Alaska

Latest News

Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Nicholas Firkus, 39, was convicted of first-degree murder and second-degree murder in the April...
Man found guilty of murdering wife, staging break-in
Prosecutors say he shot his wife and staged a burglary because he was ashamed of their...
Minn. man convicted of murder in wife's shooting death
The Kansas City Chiefs are aiming to win their second Super Bowl championship in four seasons,...
Chiefs, Eagles get ready to square off in Super Bowl LVII