Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block of Brigham Street.

On Friday morning, officers observed a car driving at an alarming high rate.

According to Springfield Police, they stopped a vehicle at a traffic stop on the 0-100 block of Brigham Street.

Officials confirmed the 27-year-old passenger Shakim Grant had active warrants and was placed under arrest.

Then they saw a gun under the 27-year-old passenger seat of the vehicle and arrested Irvin Sanchez, the driver of the vehicle.

Grant and Sanchez are now facing several charges including a firearm without a license and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Sanchez is currently out on bail on firearms charges who is convicted of heroin distribution as well in both Hampshire and Hampden County.

