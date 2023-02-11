Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Animal Control and Police Departments are asking for the public’s assistance in locating suspects responsible for dumping a deceased pit bull Monday.

According to West Springfield Animal Control, the pictured individuals dumped a deceased pit bull, described as a large light brown male, in the town on Monday, February 6th.

Officials said that the dog was wrapped in Mickey Mouse and shark-patterned blankets.

Autoplay Caption

They added that there is reason to believe that at least one of the suspects, and possibly the dog, are from Springfield’s North End.

If you have any information regarding the individuals, you are asked to call 413-263-3210 (ext. 9) and leave a message.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.