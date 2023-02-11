Town by Town: MGM Springfield leaders visit children’s center, Chicopee initiative poster winners, and Wilbraham Senior Center

(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Chicopee, and Wilbraham.

MGM Springfield leaders took a break from their casino business to visit the children at Square One’s Tommie Johnson Child and Family Center.

President & C.O.O Chris Kelley and Director of Community Affairs Beth Ward led the way in story time to a classroom of preschoolers at the center, which currently serves 150 children each day.

MGM Springfield is the latest corporation to join Square One’s “Adopt-A-Classroom” initiative, contributing $5,000 to support classroom operations.

Now, the city of Chicopee where today the town celebrated the first clean city initiative poster winners.

Sophia Ciecko and Cayla Ribeiro from the Joan of Arc School were announced as the winners.

The students’ poster titled “Lookin’ Good in the Neighborhood” was selected out of 30 submissions as one of the winners by multiple town officials.

To celebrate the win, Mayor John Vieau hosted a pizza party for Sophia, Cayla, and their class on February 1st.

Lastly, the Wilbraham Senior Center for its groundbreaking ceremony.

The town’s senior center building committee invited community members to celebrate the commencement of the construction.

Brief remarks from local legislatures and town officials were made during the brief ceremony.

After 12 years of hard work, 3 different committees and countless volunteer hours by the friends of the Wilbraham seniors, the new center is finally under construction.

