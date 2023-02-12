14-year-old dies after accidentally shooting himself, police in South Carolina say

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. Sunday.
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 18 hours ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A 14-year-old boy is dead after he accidentally shot himself with a gun early Sunday morning, according to the Gaffney Police Department.

According to police, the incident happened at about 12:57 a.m. at Colonial Heights apartments when 14-year-old Zakius Joshua Davis and his 13-year-old cousin found a gun in the house that belonged to the homeowner.

The coroner said it was the home of the victim’s assistant basketball coach.

Officers who responded to the scene said they found Davis on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to the chest and immediately began CPR. The teen died of his injuries.

After speaking with the homeowner and the victim’s cousin, officers learned that the victim accidentally discharged one round, striking himself in the chest.

The coroner said the 13-year-old told officials that Davis found the gun in a kitchen cabinet and began to play with it while singing.

“This is nothing short of an absolute tragic event that has claimed this young person’s life,” the coroner said. “It should send a loud message to adults that our children must be protected from having access to weapons whether loaded or unloaded. And, they must be educated from an early age that guns are not toys and should be respected. My thoughts and prayers are with the Davis family.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

