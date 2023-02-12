Actor Lenny Jacobson named JFK Award recipient by Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The St. Patrick’s Committee of Holyoke announced the 64th recipient of the John F. Kennedy National Award Sunday afternoon.

The John F. Kennedy National Award is presented annually to an American of Irish descent who has distinguished themselves and excelled in their field.

According to the committee, actor and Holyoke native Lenny Jacobson will be honored as the award’s 64th recipient for this year’s parade.

Born and raised in Holyoke, Jacobson attended Blessed Sacrament School. He went on to study at Holyoke Catholic High School, where he was a member of the 1991 Western Mass Division III champion basketball team.

Jacobson moved to Los Angeles in 2001 to pursue a career in acting. He has gone on to star in several roles, including his breakout performance as Lenny the EMT in the Showtime series Nurse Jackie. He has also worked on shows such as NCIS, CSI, and Narcos. Recently, he made appearances in HBO’s Peacemaker and as Wayne Cobb on Apple TV’s For All Mankind.

He has returned to his hometown of Holyoke several times throughout his 22-year career, and will make his next trip back in March for the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

“I’m very excited to have Lenny Jacobson as our 2023 JFK award recipient! He’s a hometown boy who has excelled in his career, I think he should bring a lot of Holyokers out to watch the parade! He and Holyoke should be very proud. I look forward to seeing him,” said Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee President Karen Casey.

The 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be held on Sunday, March 19, 2023.

