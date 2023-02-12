An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy

LONGMEADOW, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A local chess player in Longmeadow is gaining traction and could be on his way to become a chess prodigy.

11-year-old David Dubinachik has been playing tennis since he was six years old. When we spoke with him at a chess showcase today, he said his focus is improving his game.

“I feel excited that I can play everyone and they’re like looking forward to playing me,” said Dubinachik. “There is so many positions that you could be in like hard easy.”

Dubinachik has been playing chess since he was six years old and has gotten incredibly good.

Gaetano Bompastore, the president of the Westfield Chess Club who represented the Western Mass Chess Association said his little buddy is a prodigy in training western Mass. has not seen in decades.

“At first, he was losing a couple games,” said Bompastore. “Then suddenly he started to be every one of us one by one no matter how strong we were experts, eight players hey single haley, be in every single member of two chess clubs. At least once or twice.”

But right now, Dubinachik explained his focus is getting better at the game, and not letting the attention get to his head.

Dubinachik also offered advice to anyone looking to play, “Don’t give up, you will get better every time you play and be proud of yourself that you can play chess because only a little percent of people can play.”

If you are interested in playing chess, the Westfield Chess Club meets on Monday nights at 6 p.m.

