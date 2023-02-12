Business is blooming: florists prepare for last-minute Valentine’s Day shoppers

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Valentine’s Day is only a few days away, and florists across western Massachusetts are gearing up for one of their busiest holidays of the year.

Western Mass News spoke with one flower shop owner to find out what you should know before you go last-minute shopping for that special someone.

In the back of Durocher’s Florist in West Springfield, florists are hard at work putting together floral arrangements just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Owner Heather Sullivan told Western Mass News that the next couple of days are the busiest time of the year for them.

“Valentine’s Day is among the busiest one-day events,” she said. “I think Monday and Tuesday will be real busy, but Tuesday is the day.”

Among the crowds of people who pre-ordered flowers, Sullivan said that there are always some last-minute shoppers hoping to pick up a bouquet of roses before store shelves run dry.

Sullivan also told us that even though her store is stocked full of Valentine’s Day’s official flower, there are plenty of viable floral options to choose from if you are losing the war of the roses on store shelves.

“We have birds of paradise, we have orchids, we have tons of beautiful gerbera daisies, we have tulips, irises…. So, we really have a great selection this year of flowers,” Sullivan said. “You don’t always have to go with the red roses. There are lots of other choices out there for you.”

Sullivan added that she and her crew will be hard at work come Valentine’s Day to help anyone walking through the doors get the perfect flower for the person they care about.

“The hustle is definitely hustling,” she told us. “We’re ready to go. We have tons of roses; we have probably every flower you can imagine. We were really blessed in the weather department this year, so we’ve really been rocking and rolling.”

