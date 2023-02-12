Damar Hamlin makes appearance on field at Super Bowl

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between...
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin walks the field before the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)(AP)
By The Associated Press and DAVID BRANDT
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Damar Hamlin has made it to the Super Bowl.

The Buffalo Bills safety made his third appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week, this time on the field at State Farm Stadium prior to Sunday’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s been a little more than a month since Hamlin went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati. Sunday’s appearance was another milestone in his remarkable recovery.

“I’m allowing that to be in God’s hands,” Hamlin said in an interview with Fox’s Michael Strahan. “I’m just thankful he gave me a second chance.”

During the pregame pageantry, the NFL honored the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals training and medical staffs, along with the staff at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. A minute later, Hamlin joined them, putting his hands together to form a heart. He also received hugs from several of the first responders.

He also appeared on stage at “NFL Honors” on Thursday night.

“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done,” Hamlin said Thursday. “I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field after a collision with Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins on Jan. 2. The sight of an elite-level athlete nearly dying on the field sent a shock across the NFL and the world.

___

AP Sports Writer John Marshall contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
A local Chicopee restaurant prepares for Sunday’s big game
A local Chicopee restaurant prepares for Sunday’s big game
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield

Latest News

A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
The suspect faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs and felony...
Woman accused of smashing into cars, nearly running over pedestrians
Part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following a spy balloon...
4th high-altitude device shot down over North American airspace
FILE - De La Soul's Vincent Mason, left, and David Jude Jolicoeur perform at Rachael Ray's...
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
Police say the two fishermen were in an enclosed utility task vehicle out on the ice when they...
2 men dead after falling through thin ice on Vermont lake