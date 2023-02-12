‘I’m trying to keep everyone walking’: 102-year-old leads exercise class 4 times a week

Jean Bailey is all business leading an exercise class at an assisted living facility in Nebraska.
By Melissa Fry
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – A 102-year-old woman in Nebraska is living proof that your age can’t keep you from staying in shape.

Jean Bailey is all business as she leads her exercise class at Elk Ridge Assisted Living Center in Elkhorn.

When it comes to health, Bailey doesn’t just talk the talk.

“It’s a half-hour exercise that does your whole body,” she said.

Bailey coaches her neighbors four times a week.

“I just think it’s so important to keep your body busy as well as your mind; it’s very important to keep your mind occupied,” she said.

Bob Howell is one of her students.

“It’s good for us. We need that,” he said.

Bailey said she also needs the exercise.

“I’m trying to keep everyone walking and to be able to be on their own,” she said.

Even at her age, Bailey said she isn’t done just yet and plans to keep coaching as she lives her life to the fullest.

“God lets you stay around like this, and I’m not sure why, so there’s things I must have to do yet,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
An 11-year-old Longmeadow chess player could become the next prodigy
A local Chicopee restaurant prepares for Sunday’s big game
A local Chicopee restaurant prepares for Sunday’s big game
Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield

Latest News

A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
The suspect faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence of drugs and felony...
Woman accused of smashing into cars, nearly running over pedestrians
Part of the reason for the repeated shootdowns is a “heightened alert” following a spy balloon...
4th high-altitude device shot down over North American airspace
FILE - De La Soul's Vincent Mason, left, and David Jude Jolicoeur perform at Rachael Ray's...
De La Soul co-founder Trugoy the Dove dead at 54
Police say the two fishermen were in an enclosed utility task vehicle out on the ice when they...
2 men dead after falling through thin ice on Vermont lake