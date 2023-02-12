A local Chicopee restaurant prepares for Sunday’s big game

CHICOPEE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The NFL’S big game is almost here and a local restaurant in Chicopee is preparing for major crowds.

On Saturday, Western Mass News stopped by the Rumbleseat Bar and Grille to see how they were getting ready for the big game.

Chris Landry, manager of Rumbleseat Bar and Grille said they are adding extra staff to accommodate for Superbowl Sunday.

“We’re serving a lot of wings,” said Landry. “We expect to serve over a thousand wings tomorrow, it is going to be a huge day for that, and pizzas would potentially serve over a hundred, so it will be a great day for us.”

Landry said his staff have been prepping all week for Sunday’s big game.

