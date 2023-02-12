Mild And Dry On This Super Bowl Sunday. Record Highs Again Late Week?

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Go Chiefs!

High pressure was overhead last night, allowing for clear skies, light to calm wind and much colder temperatures. Overnight lows likely dip into the teens and low 20s for Sunday morning with a healthy frost. Pretty typical for this time of year.

High, thin clouds drift in on this Super Bowl Sunday ahead of low pressure moving off the Southeast coast. Most of the clouds will be in the afternoon. Rain with this system stays southeast of our area with some rain possible for the coast. Clouds will gradually get thicker as the day rolls on, but temperatures still manage to get near the 50 degree range with a light southerly breeze. No weather issues for gameday prep or game time. Clouds will gradually exit on Monday with continued dry weather.

Our next weather maker should be late next week as a strong cold front approaches. It’s still very early, but this system has potential to bring strong wind, heavy rain and even a thunderstorm. Temperatures may also take a run at warm records again with 60s into early Friday morning before quickly falling through the day,

Much colder by the beginning of next weekend with highs near normal, upper 30s.

