Spring-Like Weather Pattern Continues for Most of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A mild Spring-like weather pattern on tap for this week. Sunday, we reached a high in the upper 40′s throughout most of Western Mass. A system is passing to our south, bringing wet weather to the mid-Atlantic region, but it will miss New England, just throwing high clouds in our direction. For Sunday night, we should see partly to mostly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 20′s with a light breeze out of the north. Monday we should wake up with mostly cloudy skies, but as we head towards about noontime, we should see mostly sunny skies. Temperatures Monday should top off in the upper 40′s to near 50.

Mild trend continues as we head into the middle and end of the week. We will see a healthy wind out of the south, bringing in warmer air, and a lift in the jet stream... so we will see highs in the middle 50′s Wednesday, with mostly cloudy skies, then highs in the low 60′s Thursday and Friday. Breezes could gust to near or above 30 mph. We are tracking a strong cold front to come through late Thursday. With it, we will see showers, and then a steep drop off in temperatures as the winds shift out west. Our high on Friday will be in the lower 60′s but that will be reached early in the morning. As we progress through the day, we will see temperature fall, bottoming out in the teens to 20′s overnight Friday into Saturday.

Behind that front, Saturday looks much cooler, in fact closer to normal for this time of year, with mostly sunny skies, and highs in the middle 30′s. But mild air works in again for Sunday into the following week with a healthy breeze out of the southwest, highs could reach the 50′s once again by Monday of the following week.

