Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex

By Olivia Hickey, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 1:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - A viewer contacted our newsroom about the concerning conditions of an apartment complex in Springfield.

The resident claimed that bricks fell off the building and created a dangerous living space for tenants.

The New Colony Courts building is on Maple Street.

The viewer who reached out said tenants are constantly complaining about feeling unsafe at the apartment complex.

On Saturday, Western Mass News checked out the condition of the building.

We observed an underlayer of brick exposed towards the top of the building, near multiple windows.

We also noticed yellow tape, a wood plank, and cones that were blocking an entryway.

Lt. Ryan from the Springfield Fire Department confirmed that they responded to the scene last night to tape off the area.

Officials said there is no structural damage to the building from the incident.

Fire crews waited for code enforcement to arrive at the scene and left shortly after.

Western Mass News reached out to Springfield’s Code Enforcement and New Colony Court Apartments for comment and have not heard back.

