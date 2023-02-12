West Springfield crews respond to building fire on Park Street

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to a six unit building fire in West Springfield.

According to Lt. Anthony Spear, crews received the call at 2 p.m. about the fire on 320 Park Street.

Officials confirmed there is significant damage to the six unit building.

Crews are currently on-scene checking the extension of the building and assessing how many will be displaced.

There road is closed between Park Avenue and River Street.

No reported injuries at this time.

Western Mass News will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

