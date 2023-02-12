West Springfield crews respond to building fire on Park Street

On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to a fire in West Springfield.
On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to a fire in West Springfield.(West Springfield Fire Department)
By Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday afternoon, crews responded to a six unit building fire in West Springfield.

According to Lt. Anthony Spear, crews received the call at 2 p.m. about the fire on 320 Park Street.

Officials confirmed there is significant damage to the six unit building.

Crews are currently on-scene checking the extension of the building and assessing how many will be displaced.

There road is closed between Park Avenue and River Street.

No reported injuries at this time.

Western Mass News will keep you updated as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2023. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Safe Haven Baby Boxes are used to prevent illegal abandonment of a newborn and offer a safe...
Newborn surrendered to baby box installed less than 3 months ago
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
Tenants raise concerns over ‘unsafe’ conditions at a Springfield apartment complex
File photo of money
BBB issues warning after Longmeadow woman is scammed out of $250,000 via dating app
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
The Springfield Police Department recovered a loaded gun and arrested two suspects on the block...
Springfield Police: loaded gun recovered from convicted felon, suspect out on bail

Latest News

JFK Award recipient Lenny Jacobson
Actor Lenny Jacobson named JFK Award recipient by Holyoke St. Patrick’s Committee
File image
Business is blooming: florists prepare for last-minute Valentine’s Day shoppers
GA0212
Western Mass News: Getting Answers - Feb. 12
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield
Suspects sought after dumping deceased pit bull in West Springfield