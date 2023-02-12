Western Mass. Chinese Association hosts Lantern Festival in Northampton

By Addie Patterson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Abigail Murillo Villacorta
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
NORTHAMPTON, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday, the 2023 Lantern Festival and Chinese New Year Culture Fair celebration was held this afternoon.

The celebration was filled with traditional games, interactive entertainment, crafts, live performances, food, prices and more.

The event took place on 80 Locus Street in Northampton from 3p.m. to 8 p.m.

