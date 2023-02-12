Williamsburg crews respond to vehicle striking lamp post in front of Meekins Library

WILLIAMSBURG, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday afternoon, crews in Williamsburg responded to a vehicle crashing into a light pole.

According to the Williamsburg Police and Fire Department, they received the call just after 1 p.m.

When crews arrived they found a vehicle that had gone up to the sidewalk and knocked a lamp post in front of Meekins Library

Officials confirmed there was no damage directly to the library. The vehicle was removed and the lamp post was tapped off until it can be removed for further repair.

No injuries were reported.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police.

