CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - 1 person is dead after a single car rollover crash on I-90 eastbound.

State Police confirm the call came in Sunday night around 11:30 P.M.

The road was closed with traffic redirected to exit 51, but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

