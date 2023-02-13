Agawam High School hosts donation drive for those affected by Turkey and Syria earthquakes

AGAWAM, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Sunday afternoon, local residents collected donations for Turkey and Syria earthquake victims.

Suitcases and bags were filled with donations and covered the sidewalk all to help the people of Turkey and Syria after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake devastated the countries.

Essentials like clothes, non-perishable food and sleeping bags filled multiple trucks.

Director of English Language Education for Agawam Public Schools, Ashely Martins explained Agawam’s many ties to the countries inspired them to help.

“We have a lot of students in the district who are actually from the region that was affected,” said Martins. “So, we thought it was really important to gather as a school community and express our sympathy for the families and the students that were affected in one way or another.”

One of those residents, Ali Guzel, who is from Turkey and has lived in the U.S. for six years shared what his loved ones are facing overseas right now.

“They got hurt and damaged by this thing,” said Guzel. “They just literally witnessed the whole situation they said this is like Ali. I can’t even tell you how big and massive this earthquake was, it just hurt us so bad, and we were not expecting it at all, it was like 4 a.m. in the morning”

Guzel said they are looking for as many donations as possible to send back home to those in need, “Some of the highway’s pieces collapsed, so they do not take help through the land, some of the cities by the sea, so some ships can’t get there.”

While donations will help many people, Guzel told us the emotional support shared locally and towards the two countries is just as important.

“I don’t know people they just come to me,” said Guzel. “He’s like there’s been an earthquake in Turkey I heard your Turkish, I’m sorry for them that’s very kind of them that’s so touching.”

Agawam school families impacted by the earthquake are encouraged to contact the Family Resource Center at Agawam High School so they can receive the proper support they need.

“It’s sad but it’s nice to see people come here,” said Guzel. “This just shows their humanity, their mankind, it just means a lot for us.”

Western Mass News will be holding an earthquake relief drive this on February 15 starting at 6 a.m.

