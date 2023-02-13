Amherst man sentenced for indecent assault and battery on a child

gavel
gavel(MGN)
By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - An Amherst man was sentenced to 5-6 years in state prison followed by 5 years of probation on Monday.

41-year-old Jorge Castillo was convicted last week by a jury on five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and a single count of witness intimidation.

The victim in the case, who was 10 and 11 years old at the time of the assaults in 2013 and 2014, addressed the judge, saying, “I was robbed of my childhood, but I don’t want to be robbed of my adulthood.”

Judge Carey set probation conditions, including that Castillo register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim or any children other than his biological children.

