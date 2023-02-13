CDC study shows teen girls experiencing increase in sadness, violence

By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:43 PM EST
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A tragedy in New Jersey is drawing national attention. A 14-year-old girl took her own life after a video of her being attacked at school was posted on social media.  The news comes as new research shows an increase in teenage girls experiencing sadness, isolation, and violence.

“Those younger adolescent ages just want to fit in and you have somebody saying something really negative about you on social media, it can feel extra hard,” said Baystate Health psychiatrist Dr. Stephanie Daly.

Daly told Western Mass News that they are seeing patients who have had some sort of negative experience on social media. In a case out of New Jersey, a 14-year-old girl took her life after video of her being assaulted was posted on social media, hateful comments followed.

“It’s a really unfortunate venue for bullying. It can get spread very quickly, a lot of people can see it very quickly, and then, it can lead to feeling more isolated,” Daly added.

LEARN MORE : 4 charged over taped beating of teen who later took own life

New data released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed a decline in mental health among teenage girls in 2021. The study found that 57 percent persistently felt sad or hopeless, 30 percent seriously considered attempting suicide, and 18 percent experienced sexual violence.

Daly added that there are other factors that can lead to increased sadness including pandemic isolation and mass violence and for those struggling, Daly wanted people to remember that resources are available and willing to help.

“Finding people they can talk to, making sure people know about crisis text hotlines, making sure houses are safe, you know as far as avoidance of firearms and medications, you know, things that may be easy to access,” Daly explained.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a mental health crisis, you can call or text the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for a free confidential way to speak with a trained crisis counselor.

