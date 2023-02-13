Getting Answers: business recovery in downtown Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- In March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of Main Street in Northampton. Several weeks into the closure of non-essential businesses, Western Mass News checked out a strip of those businesses downtown to see how they were fairing. Now, three years later, we went back to that same location getting answers on what’s left and what has changed.

In the Spring of 2020, all was quiet on Main Street in Northampton. Storefronts were closed down waiting to find out what was next as we embarked on the start of the global coronavirus pandemic. Three years later, the world has returned to a sense of normalcy. People are back at work and bars and restaurants are open again at full capacity, but some of those small businesses in downtown Northampton struggled to keep their doors open and some of them now closed for good.

“I’m trying to think because there’s so many places…I’m going to say Starbucks, Cathy Cross was one…Faces, that was a wonderful place, and also the yoga place, the tea place over here, that closed,” said David Murphy, chair of the Northampton Board of Assessors.

All of those businesses now gone.

“We were big in hospitality, with restaurants, with entertainment venues, and COVID damaged that business tremendously,” Murphy added.

Murphy said in May 2020, nonessential businesses across the state were forced to close their doors, which cut into a large portion of the city’s yearly income. Much of the future was unknown for business owners at the time. He was hoping things would be turning around by now.

“People walking up and down the street is not what it used to be. There are not as many people downtown…It’s been hard for people, independent people, to open small businesses, restaurants, both financially, and also getting help. Help has been hard to get. It’s hard to get people to be bartenders and wait on tables and work in kitchens,” Murphy noted.

Murphy credits some of the loss of local business to a lack of customers in the area, but he also told Western Mass News that, with property values going up throughout the pandemic, people can’t afford to open up new storefronts.

“Borrowing money is more expensive. The interest rates went up. Materials to build out a storefront went up tremendously, so you have the potential for the taxes company insurance, the price per square foot, the build out, the fact you can’t get employees, the fact that people are not going out like they used to go out. It’s not going to be a super quick turnaround,” Murphy explained.

One local business that was able to survive the COVID-19 pandemic is Broadside Books.

“First of all, we are happy to still be here,” said Broadside co-owner Bill Clements.

We spoke with Clements in the midst of the uncertainty back in the spring of 2020. At that time, his store was open at limited capacity and was only accepting orders over the phone or online for curbside pick-up. However, for Clements and his co-owner, Nancy Felton, that turned out to be quite successful.

“We are doing a lot more business through our website now that we were pre-pandemic, which means also in terms of delivery. We are mailing a lot more, even locally, but certainly, we are getting orders from other parts of the country or people are selling gifts, so people are taking advantage of that,” Felton added.

Broadside Books thanked the community for keeping them up and running during the challenging times, but they also said the COVID-19 lockdown turned many people into bookworms, which helped drive up their foot traffic once they were able to open back up.

“Reading became something that people when restaurants were closed and people didn’t feel like they could go to movie theaters or a regular theater, anything like that, concerts. They wanted to read,” Felton said. However, the two have noticed a difference throughout downtown.

“I would say, sadly, it has diminished…Even street traffic seems diminished in general in Northampton and that was accelerated by COVID, but I think it started before as well,” Clements noted.

Murphy attributed some of that to the habits people picked up during the pandemic.

“The city did, for instance, shut down Strong Avenue and have a big outdoor patio there and people got very much into dining outside, but not every restaurant in Northampton has that opportunity…Does everything come back the way it used to be? Maybe not. People’s habits have changed. People live their lives differently than they used to,” Murphy added.

Murphy said though he expects the quiet of Main Street to continue for some time.

“A lot of the music venues have not reopened. The Iron Horse, it’s probably not going to reopen again. I have not seen a lot going on around Pearl Street. I have not seen a lot going on at the Calvin, so some of that stuff has not gotten back yet and the question is will it and if it will when,” Murphy said.

Murphy said while there is not a broad-based resurgence in businesses across the city, Thorne’s Market did see an uptick this past holiday season compared to the years before.

